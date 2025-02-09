Ramky Estates Presents the second season RPL: Ramky Premiere League

Hyderabad: Ramky Estates is proud to announce the 2nd season of RPL: Ramky Premiere League, a celebration of sportsmanship, community spirit, and the strong connections built within its residential communities. More than just a cricket tournament, RPL reflects Ramky’s commitment to fostering a lifestyle beyond walls—one that brings residents together, creating lasting memories and meaningful interactions. The 2nd season of RPL was inaugurated by former Indian cricketer MSK Prasad at a launch event at Radisson Gachibowli. The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by Mr. MSK Prasad, Former International Cricketer and Former Chief Selector-BCCI, Mr. NS Rao, Group CFO and Mr. Sharan Alla, Regional Director a moment that symbolized unity, sportsmanship, and the coming together of families beyond the boundaries of their homes.

Following the tremendous response to last year’s tournament, RPL returns bigger and better, with 16 teams from 12 communities taking part in an exciting 31-match format. The tournament, starting February 15 th , Saturday, will witness thrilling encounters, including four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, and one grand finale on the March 8 th . The MSK Prasad International Grounds will serve as the tournament’s venue, providing residents with a high- quality playing experience that mirrors professional leagues.

Mr. NS Rao, Group CFO, Ramky Estates highlighted the deeper impact of RPL beyond just cricket, stating, “At Ramky Estates, we believe in fostering a sense of belonging among our residents. RPL is not just a tournament; it is a reflection of the strong communities we build—where neighbours become teammates, and friendships extend beyond the walls of their homes. This initiative aligns with our vision of creating integrated, thriving communities that go beyond just real estate.”

Speaking at the event, Mr. Sharan Alla, Regional Director, Ramky Estates, shared his thoughts on what makes RPL special: "At Ramky, we believe that homes are more than just four walls—they are places where relationships flourish, communities thrive, and experiences are shared. RPL is not just about cricket; it’s about bringing people together, fostering camaraderie, and giving our residents a chance to create new friendships while living an active and engaging lifestyle.

Adding to the enthusiasm, Mr. MSK Prasad, Former International Cricketer and Former Chief Selector-BCCI, reflected on the importance of such initiatives, stating, "Sports has always been a great unifier, and RPL is a fantastic example of how communities can come together through a shared passion. Seeing residents compete, collaborate, and support each other on the field is truly inspiring. This initiative by Ramky Estates is commendable, as it goes beyond real estate and focuses on creating an enriching living experience.

This year, RPL also introduces a mix of day and night matches, elevating the experience for players and spectators alike. While group stage matches will take place during the day, the finals will be played under the floodlights, amplifying the thrill of the competition.

With over 10,000 families actively engaging in the tournament, RPL is a testament to Ramky’s belief in community-driven living. Last year, 12 teams participated, and this season’s expansion to 16 teams demonstrates the ever-growing enthusiasm among residents. As the tournament unfolds, it will not just be about cricket—it will be about the stories of teamwork, the laughter of families cheering from the side-lines, and the bonds that deepen with every match.

Ramky Estates continues to stand by its philosophy of creating more than homes—creating communities. Through initiatives like RPL, the company remains dedicated to ensuring that every resident experiences a lifestyle where connections are strengthened, and life is lived to the fullest.