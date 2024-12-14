Rain stops play again as Australia reach 28 for no loss

Brisbane: Rain stopped play for the second time as Australia reached 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs on the opening day of the third cricket Test against India.



Invited to bat, Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well before heavy rain lashed at the Gabba.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) operated for India.



A steady drizzle had stopped play earlier in the sixth over.



There is forecast of intermittent rain on day one at the Gabba.

The five-match series is locked in at 1-1.



Brief Score:

Australia 28 for no loss in 13.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 19 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 0/8).





