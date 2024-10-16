Rain delays toss for first Test between India and New Zealand

Bengaluru: The toss for the first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to incessant rain here on Wednesday.



The teams are also yet to arrive on the ground as the pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium remained under covers as rain came down heavily.



Showers throughout the day has been predicted by the weather department, and the forecast is gloomy even for the second day of the match on Thursday.



India are coming to this series after blanking Bangladesh 2-0 in a recent home series, while the Blackcaps have succumbed to Sri Lanka in an away series in the same margin.





