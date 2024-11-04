Rachin Ravindra reveals rare message from dad after NZ's historic series win

Mumbai: New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra revealed a rare text message he received from his father, expressing pride in the batter's achievements after the Black Caps notched a "special" Test series win in his parents' place of birth.New Zealand wrapped up a memorable tour of India, becoming the first team in history to register a 3-0 Test series sweep against the Asian giants in their own backyard.

The 24-year-old, who was the star of the first Test, was born and brought up in Wellington but his familial roots are firmly entrenched in Bengaluru.

"I haven't heard my dad say to me, 'so proud of you' often in my life, so it was nice to get that message when we won," Ravindra said on Sen Radio.

The stylish left-hander's parents Ravi Krishnamurthy and Deepa hail from Bengaluru, while his grandparents T. Balakrishna Adiga, a noted educationist, and Poornima still stay in the Indian city.

He revealed that his father was present to witness Ravindra's match-winning exploits first-hand in Bengaluru where he scored a century and an unbeaten 39 in his two innings to fashion New Zealand's eight-wicket win in the series opener.

"I had Dad watch the first Test in Bangalore in his hometown, which was nice, and I'm sure Mum was biting her nails in front of the TV, not moving an inch back home.

"It's very special and to be able to do it in the country of (my parents') birth is amazing," Ravindra admitted.

"Although I've always maintained I'm 100 percent Kiwi born and brought up, it's nice to get that reminder every now and again," he added.

Ravindra ended the series as New Zealand's leading run-getter, collecting 256 runs at an average of 51.20.

It was his father's passion for the game that inspired a young Ravindra to take up cricket, waking him up at 5 a.m. each day for throwdowns in the driveway.

"Obviously I'm just very grateful for everyone in my inner circle. I was making him get up and he'd come and throw balls for me two hours before school.

"Mum getting me ready every day for school, training and games - that unconditional love, which I'll never forget. That's stuff I'll never take for granted."

New Zealand ended India's 12-year unbeaten home run in Tests by winning the first two matches. It is also their first-ever series victory in India since they started touring the country in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.

The Black Caps also scripted history by becoming the first team to notch a 3-0 series win in India, winning the third Test by 25 runs in Mumbai on Sunday.

"It was unbelievable. On the field, it was a different feeling. I think it's nothing like I've quite experienced before.

"Just seeing everyone's elation, running towards each other. Ajaz's sixth wicket, and being in Mumbai and seeing all the boys together in a huddle jumping around.

"It's hard to quite quantify, but it's pretty special," Ravindra said.�