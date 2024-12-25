R Ashwin Opens Up About On-Field Persona and Misconceptions

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin shed light on common misconceptions about his on-field demeanor during a candid conversation on a Sky Sports podcast with Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain. Known for his composed and serious attitude during matches, Ashwin revealed that this intensity is often misinterpreted as a reflection of his overall personality."I’m never a serious person," Ashwin clarified, emphasizing that his focused expression stems from his commitment to winning matches for India. "When I’m in the process of winning a Test match for my country, my mind is ticking."The star spinner, who recently released his memoir "I Have The Streets: A Kutty Cricket Story," also shared his preference for understated celebrations. Unlike teammates who often indulge in grand gestures, Ashwin admitted such theatrics aren’t his style. "You don’t see me picking up a five-wicket haul and blowing kisses to my wife in the stands or the hospitality box," he remarked, adding that his dedication to the game takes precedence over performative displays.Ashwin's comments highlight the diversity of personalities among athletes and the importance of understanding their unique approaches. Reflecting on gestures by others, he contrasted his approach with Virat Kohli, who famously kisses the locket given by his wife, Anushka Sharma, during celebrations.Through this conversation, Ashwin hopes to bridge the gap between perception and reality, reminding fans that his intense on-field persona doesn’t define him off the field.