PV Sindhu shares adorable picture with fiance ahead of marriage

India's Olympic medal winning shuttler PV Sindhu stunned Instagram with an adorable picture of her and fiance Venkata Datta Sai on Saturday.

Sharing the picture, the ace badminton star quoted Kahlil Gibran, "When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives naught but itself."

The duo were seen feeding a piece of cake to each other in the picture, which resembles an engagement set-up.

She also wrote, "2024- forever (emoji)"



Sindhu is set to tie knot with Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies on December 22 at Udaipur.

While the family is planning for a grand reception in Hyderabad on December 24, according to reports.

Talking about the wedding, Sindhu's father PV Ramana said, "Two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised."

He also said that 'this (December) was the only possible window as Sindhu's schedule will be hectic from January'. He also confirmed that the shuttler will return to training soon after the reception.