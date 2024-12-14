PV Sindhu gets engaged, shares picture

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu got engaged to Venkat Datta Sai on Saturday. She shared this beautiful picture from their engagement ceremony.









Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu will enter a new chapter in her life when the 29-year-old ties the knot with Venkata Datta Sai on December 22 in Udaipur in a grand wedding ceremony. The announcement of Sindhu's wedding came just after the Hyderabad-based badminton star won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International. Her wedding festivities will start on December 20. The reception will be held in Hyderabad on December 24.



