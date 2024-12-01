PV Sindhu ends title drought, Wins Syed Modi International women's singles crown

Lucknow: Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu broke her long title drought by clinching the Syed Modi International women's singles crown with a dominant victory over China's Wu Luo Yu in the final here on Sunday.

The 29-year-old former world champion outclassed Wu 21-14 21-16 to lift the title for the third time, having previously won the tournament in 2017 and 2022.