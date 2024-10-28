Premier League: Salah's Late Equaliser Earns Liverpool Pulsating 2-2 draw against Arsenal

London: Mohamed Salah rescued Liverpool as the Egypt star's late equaliser earned a pulsating 2-2 draw against title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Arne Slot's side were on the brink of only their second defeat this season until Salah netted with nine minutes left at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool had fallen behind to Bukayo Saka's early opener and, although Virgil van Dijk equalised, Mikel Merino put Arsenal back in front before half-time.

Salah's eighth goal in 13 games in all competitions this season was aided by Arsenal's latest rash of injuries, with defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber both forced off in the second half.

Manchester City were the real winners on Sunday as the draw in north London ensured they finished the weekend on top of the Premier League.

Unbeaten City, who beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday, are one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool, with third-placed Arsenal sitting five points adrift of top spot.

It was only the second time Liverpool had failed to win since Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the close-season, starting his Anfield reign with 12 victories from 13 games in all competitions.

Even so, Liverpool will be happier with the point after showing impressive resolve to twice come from behind against a fellow title contender.

Arsenal were left to lick their wounds after the defensive injuries that left them fatally exposed.

They were already without Riccardo Calafiori, sidelined by an injury suffered against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, while William Saliba served a suspension following his dismissal in last weekend's loss at Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta's side have now gone two league games without a win, leaving them with only three victories in their last seven top-flight matches in a major setback to their hopes of a first title since 2004.