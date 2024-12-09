Premier League referee Coote fired after comments about Liverpool and Klopp

London:Premier League match official David Coote was fired on Monday after his position was deemed untenable by English soccer's referees body following an investigation into his conduct.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited suspended Coote on Nov. 12 while it looked into a video, published by The Sun newspaper, that circulated of him making offensive comments to friends about former Liverpool manager J rgen Klopp.

Since then, UEFA also launched an investigation into Coote following a video, again published by The Sun, allegedly showing him using cocaine during the European Championship this year.

Coote is also being investigated by the Football Association following allegations that he discussed with a fan the possibility of giving a yellow card to a player in a match. Coote denies any wrongdoing, according to The Sun.

The PGMOL issued a statement saying Coote's employment has been terminated with immediate effect following the conclusion of its investigation.

His actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable, the referees body said.

Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare.

Coote has the right to appeal against the decision.

Two videos, apparently filmed using a phone, circulated on social media appearing to show Coote giving his personal opinion on Liverpool and Klopp, its long-time former manager, when asked by another unidentified man.

The person who appears to be Coote uses an expletive for Liverpool and a derogatory term for Klopp, saying he disliked the German manager because he was arrogant and accused me of lying after one game.

It was not immediately clear when the footage was filmed and whether it was manipulated.

In another shorter clip, apparently filmed after the other, the two participants filmed stress the importance of the footage not being shared.�