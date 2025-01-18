Pratika Rawal: Rising star of the Women in Blue

Pratika Rawal, a promising young cricketer from India, has taken the sporting world by storm with her exceptional performance.

On January 15th this year, Pratika scored a magnificent 154 runs in the third ODI against Ireland, breaking multiple records and becoming the first player, male or female, to score more than 400 runs in their first six ODIs, notching up a total of 444 runs. Her partnership with Smriti Mandhana, who scored 135, resulted in a record-breaking 233-run opening stand.

Pratika’s father, Pradeep Rawal, a BCCI-certified Level-I umpire and a DDCA state panel umpire, speaking exclusively to DC, says, “She played well and made us as well as India proud. This came from the grace of God and blessings from our parents and Indians.”

Born on September 1st 2000, Pratika’s cricketing career took off when she made her debut for Delhi in domestic cricket in 2021. Her consistent performances soon earned her a spot in the national team. In her ODI debut against the West Indies in December 2024, she scored 40 runs in a crucial partnership with Smriti Mandhana.

Pradeep’s influence and encouragement played a significant role in Pratika's early cricketing journey. “My umpiring experience helps a lot because umpires know very well where the batsman is making mistakes and where his weaknesses are, and I had observed all this and trained her,” he says. He also emphasises the importance of understanding the physiological aspects of cricket, which helps Pratika stay calm and build her innings effectively.

Trained by former cricketer Dipti Dhyani, Pratika honed her skills at the Rohtak Road Gymkhana Cricket Academy. Alongside cricket, Pratika also excelled in basketball, winning a gold medal at the 64th School National Games in Delhi in 2019.

Academically, Pratika is equally impressive. After completing her schooling, she pursued a degree in psychology. Her understanding of human behaviour through psychology stands her in good stead.

As Pradeep notes, “Cricket is all about psychology; it lets you know what the bowlers can do, how they feel, and what they intend to do next.”



