People have their opinion but I'm comfortable in my skin, Smith on Sandpapergate

Sydney: Australia skipper for the Sri Lankan Test series, Steve Smith is not getting unduly bothered by people's opinion over his role in the 'sandpapergate' episode, saying they are entitled to their views while he continues to be "comfortable" in his own world.



Smith, who was the Australia skipper when the ball-tampering scandal broke out in the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa, will lead a 16-member squad to the sub-continent for the two-Test series beginning January 29 after regular skipper Pat Cummins was rested following the Border-Gavaskar Tests.

The charismatic top-order batter, opener David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were found guilty of ball-tampering in 2018 and banned for varying periods. Smith also served a two-year leadership ban for his role in the scandal.

He has since led Australia on four occasions in Tests -- versus England in Adelaide (2021), against the West Indies in Perth (2022) and two away Tests versus India in 2023.

While Cricket Australia deems the matter as closed, some sections still feel that Smith should not be allowed to lead the country's team.

"I mean, everyone's entitled to their opinion," Smith told Sydney Morning Herald.

"They can say whatever they like. I'm pretty comfortable in my own skin. (The environment) around the team has been good for a long time. I get on well with everyone inside. People are entitled to their opinion. They can say what they want," he added.

'Missing 10,000 Test runs hurts'

While Australia finally claimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after four attempts, defeating India 1-3 in the five-match series recently, Smith missed the 10,000 Test-run mark by just one run.

He said while it was a "cool win" in the series, missing a personal landmark by just one run was painful.

"It was a cool summer to be a part of... and particularly after the way we fought back from Perth (defeat). Just as a collective, it was a really cool win. Our bowlers were unbelievable. Scotty Boland, the way he came in, was exceptional. He's unbelievable at the moment," said Smith.

Smith was left stranded at 9,999 runs in the fifth Test at Sydney after being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna in both innings.

"One run... it hurt a little bit at the time. It would have been nice to have ticked that off in front of all my friends and family here at my home ground, but hopefully, I can knock it off first thing in Galle (Sri Lanka, first Test).

"I probably let it wander (in my mind) too much throughout the game. It's a cool milestone to tick off," he added.�