Pawan Sehrawat’s Super 10 takes Telugu Titans to win despite Bengaluru Bulls’ second half comeback

Hyderabad: The Telugu Titans fended off a resilient Bengaluru Bulls to secure a hard-fought 38-35 victory in Saturday’s second game of the night. Their captain and star raider Pawan Sehrawat’s 14 points alongside Ajit Pawar’s High 5 was enough to take the home team to the win, but the fans almost bore witness to an incredible comeback from the Bengaluru Bulls at the GMCB Indoor Stadium.



Pawan Sehrawat dominated the first half to help the Telugu Titans take a massive lead. The hi-flyer's Super Raid was followed by the first ALL OUT of the match in the 11th minute, and Ashish Narwal added a second Super Raid to give the home side a sizeable advantage early in the game. The only reprieve for the Bengaluru Bulls were three Super Tackles, which took the score to 23-12 at the end of the first half.

With a 11-point deficit entering the second half, it was raider Ajinkya Pawar and defender Nitin Rawal who helped the Bengaluru Bulls reduce the deficit with multiple successful moves. Nitin completed his High 5 and got the Titans ALL OUT in the same move, while he was ably supported by Ajinkya Pawar, who found his feet and single-handedly won points for his side.

Pawan continued his form for the Telugu Titans and reached a Super 10, but Ajinkya’s raiding proved lethal as the second half went on. Coupled with Pankaj’s Super Raid, the Bengaluru Bulls got the home team ALL OUT for a second time as they reduced the deficit to just five points.

The hard-fought comeback was not enough however, as the Bengaluru Bulls were just three points behind their opponents. In the end, Pawan Sehrawat’s side were victorious over the Bengaluru Bulls for the second-straight time in PKL season 11.

Schedule for PKL Season 11 match on Sunday, November 3:

-Match 1 – Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers – 8 pm

Match 2 – Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba – 9 pm