Paternity over pitch

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, who became a father for the second time (his wife delivered a baby boy at a local hospital in Mumbai on Friday), may miss the first Test match against Australia in Perth beginning on Nov. 22. Rohit had communicated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wishes to stay back with his family and the newborn for a few more days. He is likely to be available for selection for the second test of the series. This decision by Rohit Sharma has sparked a debate about balancing professional commitments with personal milestones, highlighting the varied perspectives within the cricket community on leadership and family priorities.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on Rohit’s decision, suggesting that if he misses the first Test, he should continue to participate as a player for the remainder of the series rather than as a captain. Gavaskar proposed that Jasprit Bumrah should take over the captaincy duties for the entire series, emphasizing the need for continuity of leadership.

Former India pace bowler Karsan Ghavri has backed Gavaskar’s views. “It would be better for Rohit Sharma to take a break. He won’t be able to focus and do justice to both roles. Gavaskar himself saw his firstborn, Rohan, after a month, following the conclusion of the West Indies tour in the 1970s.”

However, former spinner Maninder Singh is not ready to buy these arguments. “The birth of a child is an emotional moment in anyone’s life, and Rohit should have the opportunity to be with his wife during this period.

How many times would he or anyone else witness this moment in life? He will be the best person to support his wife at this time. If I were at his place, I too would have sought a break. I was not on cricket duty but stood behind my wife at the time of delivery of my two children (son and daughter),” Maninder said.

Cricket meets cradle Cricket meets cradle l Former Australian captain Aaron Finch underscored the importance of spending quality time at home with family, viewing it as a cherished moment.



l Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrated the arrival of his first child, Angad, in September 2023. Bumrah left the Asia Cup midway to attend the birth, later rejoining the team during the Super Four stage. Team India effectively managed his absence, but fans praised Bumrah for prioritising his family over cricket. l Virat Kohli had twice chosen family over cricket. In January 2021, he missed three Tests in the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia to welcome his first child, Vamika, with his wife, Anushka Sharma. Kohli’s second paternity leave came in February 2024, when he skipped England’s Test series to welcome his son Akaay in London, showing his commitment to family life.l Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah celebrated the arrival of his first child, Angad, in September 2023. Bumrah left the Asia Cup midway to attend the birth, later rejoining the team during the Super Four stage. Team India effectively managed his absence, but fans praised Bumrah for prioritising his family over cricket. "If Rohit Sharma misses the first Test, he should continue to participate as a player for the remainder of the series rather than as a captain.”— Sunil Gavaskar, former captain of the Indian national cricket team "The birth of a child is an emotional moment in anyone’s life, and Rohit should have the opportunity to be with his wife during this period.” — Maninder Singh, former spinner

“As an international professional cricketer, Rohit can easily adapt to the match conditions once he arrives in Australia for the remaining matches. It will be up to the selection committee and the coach (Gautam Gambhir) whether to make him captain for the remaining Tests. It will be unpredictable if the new captain succeeds in his absence, but the senior player usually regains his place if he misses any match due to injury, illness, or any other reason,” added Maninder.



