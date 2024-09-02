Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Nitesh Kumar Clinches Gold in Men's Badminton SL3 Event

Paris: Indian badminton player Nitesh Kumar clinched the gold medal in men's singles SL3 at the Paralympics 2024 in Paris.

Nitesh defeated Britain’s Daniel Bethell 21-14 18-21 23-21 in the finals. This is India’s first Paralympics gold in badminton and second gold in the event.



SL3 class players compete with more severe lower limb disabilities, requiring play on a half-width court.



In 2009, Nitesh lost his left leg in a train accident in Visakhapatnam when he was 15. He recovered and found his calling in Para badminton.



Earlier, Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won her second successive silver medal in the Paralympics with season’s best effort of 42.22m in F56 category.