Pant to Starc: Five big names to watch in IPL auction

New Delhi: Some of the world's top cricketers will be among 574 players seeking an Indian Premier League payday when the lucrative T20 tournament begins its annual auction on Sunday.



AFP Sport looks at five stars up for grabs during the two-day bidding frenzy in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The season is likely to start in March.

James Anderson (England)

The England Test great wants to add a final chapter to his storied career and is seeking an IPL berth for the first time, entering the auction at a base price of $148,115.

The 42-year-old fast bowler retired from Tests earlier this year after 704 wickets, the third-highest in five-day history after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and Australian spin king Shane Warne.

He has limited experience in 20-over matches, playing 19 internationals for England with his last 15 years ago.

But Anderson has said he isn't ready to call time on his career, prompting West Indies great Viv Richards to liken his longevity to LeBron James.

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

The 34-year-old smashed the IPL auction record last year when Kolkata Knight Riders netted his services for $2.98 million.

The left-arm quick and handy lower-order slugger was instrumental in their run to the title, including taking 2-14 in the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata nevertheless opted not to retain him. "It is what it is, that's franchise cricket," Starc said.

With 193 wickets in 142 T20 matches, the imposing Starc -- he is 1.96 metres (6 feet 4 inches) tall -- enters the auction at the top base price bracket of $237,000.

Rishabh Pant (India)



Pant, 27, was forced out of competitive cricket for more than a year after a serious car crash in December 2022 but returned to captain the Delhi Capitals this year.

India's top wicketkeeper-batsman and the franchise parted ways after their disappointing sixth-placed finish and Pant will also enter the auction at a $237,000 base price.

With his sharp glovework and knack of taking on bowlers with attacking and unconventional batting, pundits believe he is in the running to secure a record payday.

"Mitchell Starc's auction record is in danger," former India quick Irfan Pathan said on social media.

David Miller (South Africa)



Known as "Killer Miller" for his destructive batting, the South African has a T20 international strike rate of close to 140.

The 35-year-old is also looking for a new home after playing with Gujarat Titans since the team's inception in 2022, smashing 210 runs in nine matches in this year's season.

India's dismissal of Miller in this year's T20 World Cup final in Barbados was a key moment in the match and the Proteas went on to lose.

He is likely to set off a bidding war after registering for the auction at a base price of $178,000.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

Ravindra made an instant impact in his IPL debut this year, smashing 222 runs at a punishing strike rate above 161 for Chennai Super Kings.

The left-hander's ability to play spin with aplomb on subcontinent pitches saw him fare well during last year's ODI World Cup and in New Zealand's recent 3-0 Test whitewash in India.

The Wellington-born Ravindra's parents hail from Bengaluru and hopes abound there that he will join the city's franchise, which also features fan favourite Virat Kohli.

The 25-year-old's first name reflects his father's love of India's cricket greats -- "Ra" from Rahul Dravid and "chin" from Sachin Tendulkar.

Ravindra enters the auction at a $178,000 base price.