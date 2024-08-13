Pakistani-American Businessman Trolled For Suzuki Alto Car Gift For Arshad Nadeem

Pakistani-American businessman Ali Sheikhani is being trolled on social media after he reportedly announced gifting a new Suzuki Alto car to Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.



Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal in the javelin throw with a record throw of 92.97 metres. This was Pakistan's first Olympic gold medal since 1984 Los Angeles games and first Olympic medal since 1992 Barcelona Games.

Syed Zafar Abbas Jafri, an activist in Pakistan, reportedly said in a video that Pakistani-American businessman Ali Sheikhani will be gifting Arshad Nadeem a "brand new Alto car".The news went viral and the fans of the javelin champion were quick to react and trolled the businessman.A user on X commented, "Is it a joke or something?""Are you serious? Who gifts an Alto for such a champion? It's an insult to the athlete who ended a 32-year medal drought for your nation. He deserves far more respect, not this!" another user commented."Alto? Are you serious? Shame on you!" a third user commented.

A fourth user commented, "Alto??? Why? Could not find anything cheaper?!? It is your first Gold! Get something worthy of it!"



Arshad Nadeem comes from a poor family of eight children in Khanewal in Punjab, Pakistan.



After winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, Arshad Nadeem in a post on X, said, "This Gold medal is a gift from me to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day (on August 14)."