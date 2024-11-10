Pakistan win first ODI series in Australia since 2002

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) as his team captain Babar Azam applauds during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Saim Ayub hit 42 and Abdullah Shafique 37 as Pakistan raced to a commanding eight-wicket victory and their first one-day series win in Australia for 22 years on Sunday.

After bowling out the woeful world champions for a miserly 140 at Perth Stadium, Mohammad Rizwan's team reached their target in the 27th over.

The impressive performance, aided by high-quality bowling from Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, ensured a first ODI series win in Australia since 2002.

They lost a tense opening match in Melbourne by two wickets, but bounced back with an emphatic nine-wicket victory in Adelaide.