Pakistan win first ODI series in Australia since 2002
Saim Ayub hit 42 and Abdullah Shafique 37 as Pakistan raced to a commanding eight-wicket victory and their first one-day series win in Australia for 22 years on Sunday.
After bowling out the woeful world champions for a miserly 140 at Perth Stadium, Mohammad Rizwan's team reached their target in the 27th over.
The impressive performance, aided by high-quality bowling from Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, ensured a first ODI series win in Australia since 2002.
They lost a tense opening match in Melbourne by two wickets, but bounced back with an emphatic nine-wicket victory in Adelaide.
