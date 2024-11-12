Pakistan may pull out of Champions Trophy over India’s refusal

Pakistan may consider withdrawing from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy if it loses the rights to host the event due to India’s refusal to travel to the country, according to a report by Dawn. The report also suggests that the Pakistani government could instruct the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to suspend matches against India in any ICC or ACC tournaments until the ongoing political issues between the two countries are resolved.

Additionally, PTI reported that the PCB is seeking clarity from the ICC regarding its role as the host for the Champions Trophy, as no hybrid model has been proposed yet. The PCB was informed by the ICC that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would not send its team to Pakistan, a decision that follows advice from the Indian government.

A PCB source stated that no discussions have taken place regarding a hybrid model for the tournament at this stage. The PCB is also awaiting further policy guidelines from the Pakistani government concerning India, which will be used to seek clarification from the ICC about India's refusal to participate.

The source warned that the situation could escalate for the ICC if Pakistan’s government decides to take a tougher stance on cricketing ties with India.