Oz media targets Jadeja for Hindi answers at presser; Indian journos rally in support
Ravindra Jadeja was accused by the Australia media of skipping questions in English and answering only in Hindi during a press conference ahead of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne on Saturday.
7News Melbourne, a local media outlet, whose scribe earlier confronted by Kohli to not invade his privacy has accused Jadeja of refusing English questions and called the presser 'strange and frosty'.
"The fuse has been lit for a blockbuster showdown on Boxing Day after the Indian cricket team refused to answer questions from reporters in English. The fresh standoff comes after a fiery confrontation at Melbourne Airport," 7News's official handle said on X.
Moreover, reports also claimed that Jadeja was only answering in Hindi. Furthur it also stated that the India's media team said the conference was exclusive to Indian media, while Australian media too received invitations.
Meanwhile, Indian journalists denied the truth in the reports and called out Aussie media. "Such a rubbish report this. I was present at the MCG along with many journalists, Indians and Australians," Subhayan Chakraborty, Senior Assistant Editor RevSports wrote on 'X'.
Meanwhile, the atmosphere is heated up as the five match Border Gavaskar Trophy is levelled 1-1 between India and Australia. Both teams will go head-to-head at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26.
