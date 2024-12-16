Outside off haunting continues: Virat Kohli's dismissal sparks meme fest

India talisman batter Virat Kohli came under the radar yet again after his dismissal in the third Test at the Gabba during the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Monday.

Chasing a delivery outside the off stump, Virat Kohli wasted his wicket in the same old fashion, irking the fans.

Josh Hazlewood with a minimal swinging delivery outside off managed to nick the edge of Kohli's bat and landed safely in Carey's gloves. Kohli walked back after making only 3 runs.

The batting maestro, who enthralled the fans at Perth in the first Test with a century, failed to impress in the day-night Test at Adelaide.

Meanwhile, disappointed fans didn't sit quiet after the dismissal as they took to social media platforms and expressed their distress in creative ways.

A user on 'X' posted an old video of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, where he vowed to not play the deliveries out off stump and urged Kohli to adopt a similar mindset.

While another user posted, wittyly, a wagon wheel of Kohli's innings. Another user shared a picture depicting the cycle of Virat's day.

Meanwhile, Team India lost four early wickets after bowling out Australia for 445 runs in the first innings. Bumrah with six wickets led the bowling unit yet again.

Indian batting line-up collapsed soon after they began their inning, with Jaiswal being the first batter to walk back. Jaiswal, Gill, Kohli and Pant returned back to pavilion for single digit scores.

Leading the Aussie pace unit was Starc with two wickets, while Hazlewood and Cummins dismissed one player each.

After rain spoiling most of the time, India only managed to put up 51 runs on the board at Stumps on Day 3.