Olympic Gold medalist woman boxer Imane Khelif a man: Leaked report

The debate surrounding the gender of gold medal winning Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif has come to the fore again as leaked medical reports stating that the boxer is a man surfaced online.

Earlier, the Algerian boxer overpowered Italy's Angela Carini at the 2024 Paris Olympics to secure a gold medal. After her historic victory many started pointing fingers at Khelif raising concerns about her gender.

Many cited her disqualification from the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships organised by International Boxing Association (IBA) in New Delhi. However, criticising the IBAs decision, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) clarified that the Imane Khelif was eligible to compete and termed IBA's stance as "sudden and arbitrary."

According to the latest leaked medical reports, the boxer has internal testicles and XY chromosomes. It also reveals the absence of uterus and presence of micropenis.