NZ win second Test by 113 runs, India lose first home series in 12 years

Pune: India lost their first Test series at home in 12 years as New Zealand inflicted a humiliating 113-run defeat riding on Mitchell Santner's 13-wicket haul in the second Test taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 359 to win, India resumed the third session at 178/7 but lost their remaining three wickets -- Ravichandran Ashwin (18), Akash Deep (1) and Ravindra Jadeja (42) to get all-out for 245 in 60.2 overs, marking their first home Test series defeat since the 1-2 reversal against Alastair Cook-led England in the 2012-13 season.

New Zealand, having won the opening match by 8 wickets, celebrated their first-ever series victory in India since touring here in 1955-56 under Harry Cave.

Once again, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (6/104) was instrumental in India's downfall, leaving the hosts struggling at 178 for seven at tea. Santner had taken seven for 53 in the first innings.

Needing 181 runs to win, Jadeja added 39 with Ashwin and 23 with Akash before becoming the last man to fall.

Earlier, India made a confident start to their chase, led by a conditions-defying 77 from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal off just 65 balls. He shared a 62-run partnership for the second wicket with Shubman Gill (23), but the hosts squandered the opportunity.

In the morning session, the Kiwis were bowled out for 255 in their second innings after resuming from 198 for five.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 259 and 255 all out in 69.4 overs (Tom Latham 86, Glennn Phillips 48, Tom Blundell 41) beat India: 156 and 245 all-out in 60.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77, Ravindra Jadeja 42; Mitchell Santner 6/104 ).