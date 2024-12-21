Notice to Kohli's One8 Commune Bengaluru for fire safety violation

Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued a notice over fire safety clearance to 'One8 Commune,' a pub owned by India cricketer Virat Kohli.

The restro-bar located on Bengaluru's MG Road, close to Chinnaswamy Stadium was operating without a valid clearance certificate from the fire department, according to reports.

Earlier, social media activists Kunigal Narasimhamurthy and HM Venkatesh complained to authorities over the violations. A notification regarding the complaints was issued on November 29 and no response was received till date.

As per media reports, the authorities now granted a week's time to the handlers of the restaurant and threatened to take legal action if no clarification is received by the time.

An FIR was also registered against the Kohli co-owned place earlier for operating beyond permissible time.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli after a mesmerizing hundred at Perth, failed in the next to Tests. The talisman batter is now gearing up for the fourth Test in Melbourne set to start from December 26.�