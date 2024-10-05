Not Kohli: Australian stars unanimously pick this Indian star as the biggest sledger

The Australian cricket team had unanimously decided that India star "Rishabh Pant" is the biggest sledger from the team ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due next month.

In a video released by Star Sports, Aussie stars including Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith acknowledged Pant's chirping from behind the stumps.

Pant, who announced his comeback to red-ball cricket with a hundred against Bangladesh will feature in his third Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November. The 27-year-old wicket keeper-batsman had played match-winning knocks in his earlier outings in the reputed bilateral tournament and looks to repeat similar performance.

The Aussie stars, however, said that they wouldn't understand most of what Pant says but agreed that he is always funny.

In the same video, Pant says that he would not sledge with a specific purpose but does so because he likes it. "Main sledging pyar se karta hu," he added.

Pant also recalled a light-hearted moment with the Australian Prime Minister during a team meeting, where he recognised Pant and said "You are the one who sledges."

Meanwhile, after the 3-match series against New Zealand at home team India will tour Australia for the 5-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

