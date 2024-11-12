Not Gill: Australia media hails this Indian youngster as 'New King'

The second batch of Indian players have left for Australia on Monday morning to begin their practice for the all important five match test series -- the 'Border Gavaskar Trophy' starting November 22.

In a report on Australia newspaper -- 'The Daily Telegraph' titled in Hindi that translatest to 'Fight for the ages', where Kohli was featured on the front page, and on the back page was the Indian young opener 'Yashasvi Jaiswal' with a headline "The New King".

With superstar players setting foot on Aussie shores, the local media was all praises for key players including Virat Kohli.

Averaging close to 60 in tests, Young Jaiswal had already become a key figure in the Indian batting line-up.

Highlighting his role, the report in the Australia paper claims that Jaiswal is on track to surperceed Kohli and also credits him as the most aggressive Indian opener after Virender Sehwag. Nevertheless, it also raises doubts if the lefty has it in him to step up to his maiden Aussie challenge.

In the recent past, Jaiswal had been the back-bone of India's top order. His consistency was reflected in the recent New Zealand test series as well, where he went on to become the first Indian batter to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar year before turning 23.

Jaiswal also has the backing of skipper Rohit Sharma. "He's got all the ingredients for success at this level," Rohit said earlier.

The marquee test series will be important, not only to the team but for young Jaiswal to make his own mark in world cricket and maybe to become the New King.

Meanwhile, Team India has a Herculean task, needing to win at least four out of five tests against Australia to buy a ticket to the World Test Championship finals.