No designated Vice-Captain for Team India in first Test against Bangladesh!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on Sunday released the squad of 16 members for the first home test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

The Squad included the senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bumrah and Aswin among others. It also features young players like Yash Dayal and Akash Deep.

However, what caught the eye of many is the BCCI decision to not name a vice-captain or rather the demotion of Bumrah from the vice-captain role.

Bumrah was the Vice-Captain for team India during the test series against England, which also happens to be their last red-ball outing.

Earlier, it was reported that Bumrah would be rested for the two match series against Bangladesh, however it was not clear at this time about the BCCI's decision.

Meanwhile, with the cricket governing body's change of approach in terms of leadership, it is perceived that Bumrah was not designated as vice-captain in pursuit of its long-term goal of finding and preparing youngsters for future leadership roles.

With Rohit Sharma almost nearing his retirement age (if we consider standard norms of retirement age), the board has already started prepping work for the future. By naming Shubmann Gill as the Vice-Captain in white ball cricket, it is evident that the BCCI is eyeing for an all-format player at the leadership role.

Squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.