No Bumrah in India's Champions Trophy squad?

Top commentator and cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle had opined that India might suffer a setback before their Champions Trophy campaign even begins as he 'feels' bowling bets Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav might miss the ICC event.

Kuldeep Yadav was last seen in action during the first Test against New Zealand, however he is completing his rehab program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and would be available by month claimed reports.

Meanwhile, India's ace pacer Bumrah, who was forced to leave the field during the final test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy owing to a back injury is still uncertain for the mega event.

While few experts said he's fine even before he landed in India, some reports suggested he would miss the initial phase of the ICC tournament.

As the deadline to announce the squad is nearing, Harsha Bhogle jumped into the debate and said on his YouTube channel, "I am pretty happy to go with the core of the ODI World Cup 2023. The only thing that concerns me is the extraordinary amount of attention that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have got in recent times, conversations about their future. But these two are bonafide greats in international cricket. I am going to make a sad assumption, two of India's best bowlers Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah will not be available due to injury. If they are available you can put them in."

Continuing further he expressed hope to see Jaiswal as the backup opener, while downplaying the probability of selecting the young Nitish Kumar Reddy.