Nitish Reddy's sister explains reason behind their dad's emotional reaction

Nitish Kumar Reddy, India's young sensation was in sublime touch on Saturday as he slammed his maiden international century against the menacing Aussie pace attack during the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 21-year-old, who missed to convert great starts to memorable finishes, had finally delivered a historic knock on the day when the team needed it the most. India was staring at follow-on danger as Nitish and Washington took charge and led the team to a commendable position.

Meanwhile, Nitish's dad's priceless reaction caught everyone's attention. As Nitish lofted the ball over mid-on for a boundary to bring up his ton, his dad cheering from the crowds was in tears of joy.

Soon after the Day ended, Nitish's family -- his father, mother and sister went to the team's hotel to meet the young centurion.

Emotional scenes filled with tears, laughs and hugs erupted outside Nitish's room.

Overwhelmed with happiness, Tejaswi, Nitish's sister, shared why her father had tears in his eyes after the scintillating century.

"All those happy tears are because When my father sees him on the ground, he just remembers everything. The journey, where he used to take him all the way to the ground every day for kilometers in a car and he would not have food for himself. He only gives food for him (Nitish) but my dad never ate. He will stay all day there in the ground and return back with my brother," Tejaswi told PTI.

"The kind of sacrifices and efforts my father put on my brother, He proved it all!" she concluded.