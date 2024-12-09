Nitish Reddy creates history, surpasses Rohit Sharma with this unique feat!

India's new talent Nitish Kumar Reddy etched his name in history with his valiant fights in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

The 22-year-old's selection to the team was questioned by many experts before the start of the tournament, which the all-rounder answered with key performances.

Nitish Reddy, making his debut in the Perth Test, remained the top scorer in the first innings with 41 off 59 balls. Riding high on the confidence, the young bloke went on to become the top scorer in the two innings of the second Test with 42 (54) and 42 (47).

He also played an important role in the second innings of the first Test with a quick fire 38 of 27 balls.

Interestingly, the younster who scored 163 runs averaging an impressive 54.44 had hit 18 boundaries and 7 sixes. Out of the 7 sixes six of them came out of fast bowlers.

The feat earned him a place in history as no other Indian batter had previously scored more sixes against pacers on Australian soil.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane and Zaheer Khan are next in line with 3 sixes to their names.

Moreover, Nitish also joined an elite list of Indian stars, as he became the fourth batter to hit most number of sixes in Tests in Australia. Rishabh Pant (10), Rohit Sharma (10) and Sehwag (8) are the only Indian batsmen, who are ahead of him.

Earlier in October, Nitish made his T20I debut for team India against Bangladesh and became the second youngest player after Rohit Sharma to win the Player of the match (POTM) award.