Nida, first Indian woman to compete at FEI Endurance World Championship for seniors

Nida Anjum Chelat, a 22-year-old equestrian from Tirur, Kerala, is set to make history as the first Indian woman to compete in the prestigious FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors. This milestone comes on the heels of her historic participation in last year’s FEI Junior Championship, where she became the first Indian to complete the event, further cementing her legacy on the global equestrian stage.Nida will represent India at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors, which will take place in Monpazier, France, on September 7, 2024. The event, organized by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), is one of the most esteemed in the world of equestrian sports, placing Nida among the elite riders from around the globe. Competing alongside 144 riders from 40 countries, Nida will face the grueling 160-kilometer course with her mare, Petra del Rey, and her backup horse, Design du Claud, a stallion.Her participation is especially significant as she will be competing against riders from nations with deep-rooted equestrian traditions, such as the UAE, Bahrain, Italy, Spain, France, Uruguay, Argentina, Britain, and Hungary—countries known for their extensive investments in equestrian programs and facilities. Despite the challenges posed by the limited resources and infrastructure available in India, Nida’s entry into the championship is a monumental achievement for Indian equestrian sports.“I am incredibly excited and honoured to represent India at the Endurance World Championship for Seniors,” Nida Anjum Chelat shared. “The experience and confidence gained from last year's Junior Championship have fueled my drive for this challenge. It’s incredibly inspiring to receive so much love and support from everyone around me, and it motivates me to give my very best for our country on the global stage.”The FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors is renowned for testing the endurance, skill, and synergy between rider and horse. The challenging loops of the course are designed to push both competitors to their limits, demanding not just physical strength but an unbreakable bond between horse and rider.Nida first made headlines last year when she became the first Indian to complete the FEI Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders. She completed the 120-kilometer course in just 7 hours and 29 minutes, competing with her horse, Epsilonn Salou, against 70 riders from 25 countries.As she prepares to compete in the FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors, Nida’s journey stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring equestrians in India and a proud moment for the nation. Her determination and perseverance have placed her among the world’s best, making India proud on the global stage.