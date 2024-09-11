Nida Anjum Chelat: Youngest rider to complete FEI Endurance World Championship

Nida Anjum Chelat, 22-year-old equestrian from Kerala created history by becoming the youngest rider in the world to completethe prestigious FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors in Monpazier, France. Nida has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian woman to complete the Endurance Championship.Competing against 118 riders from 40 countries, she has solidified her place in Indian equestrian history with this remarkable accomplishment. This prestigious event, conducted by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), is a landmark moment for Indian equestrian sports.Nida’s remarkable journey saw her navigate a rigorous vetting process and tough competition from global equestrian powerhouses such as the UAE, Bahrain, Spain, France, Italy etc, countries known for their deep-rooted equestrian traditions and facilities. A total of 45 participants successfully managed to complete the race.Riding her 12-year-old mare, Petra del Rey, Nida completed the 160 km course in just 10 hours, 23 minutes overcoming challenges that included six gruelling loops, with distances ranging from 20 to 38 kilometers. During the championship, 73 horses were eliminated.The competition, renowned for its extreme demands on endurance, skill, and the synergy between horse and rider, required competitors to complete six challenging loops with rest periods, where the health and fitness of the horses were critically assessed. Nida finished 61stin the first stage, 56th in the second, 41st in the third stage, 36th in the fourth stage, 27th in the fifth stage and completed the championship at an impressive 17th place overall, with an average speed of 16.09 km per hour. With the Indian flag adorned on her helmet and jersey, Nida carried the nation’s pride with every stride, raising the tricolor high on the global equestrian stage and embodying the spirit of India’s spirit and determination.According to FEI guidelines, the welfare of the horse is of utmost importance. Both horses and riders must be fit, competent, and in good health before they are allowed to compete. The competition consisted of six loops with distances of 38.65 km, 20.22 km, 31.72 km, 20.22 km, 23.12 km, and 26.07 km, requiring an average riding speed of 18 km per hour. The first three loops allow a 40-minute rest period for the horse each time, while the 4th and 5th loops allow 50 minutes each. After each loop, expert veterinarians assess the horses' health and fitness. If a horse's health is found to be compromised, the rider is disqualified."It has been an incredible honor to represent India at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Seniors. The experience has been both challenging and exciting, but the support and love I’ve received have inspired me to give my best. This is a proud moment for me and my country, said Nida Anjum Chelat.This achievement follows Nida’s historic completion of the FEI Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders last year, where she finished a 120 km course in record time. Nida was also the first Indian woman to achieve the 3-star rider status by successfully completing 160 km ride more than once.Nida’s love for horses began during her childhood in Dubai, where she resides with her parents. A native of Malappuram District, Kerala, Nida is the daughter of Dr. Anvar Ameen Chelat, Managing Director of the Regency Group, and Minnath Anvar Ameen.