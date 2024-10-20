New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets in Bengaluru Test

Bengaluru: New Zealand secured a commanding 8-wicket victory over India in the first Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, successfully chasing down a modest target of 107 on the final day. Despite facing some tense moments early on Day 5, the visitors held their nerve to seal the win.



The win gives New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the series, adding pressure on the hosts to bounce back in the upcoming fixtures.



