Neeraj Chopra Says He Played Diamond League Final With Fractured Hand; Manu Bhaker Wishes Speedy Recovery

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s 2024 season ended with a second place finish at Brussels Diamond League.



The 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist missed out the first spot by just 1cm with a throw of 87.86m to Grenada’s Anderson Peters.







“On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels,” he wrote on X.



Neeraj said that he couldn’t meet his own expectations but he feels that in this season he learnt a lot. “I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go,” he said.



He also said, “2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025. Jai Hind!”



Manu Bhaker reacts



Paris Olympics 2024 Bronze medalist Manu Bhaker wished the Star Javelin thrower a speedy recovery.

In an heartfelt post on X, the 26-year-old Chopra revealed that he competed at the Brussels with a fractured left hand. Chopra won the 2022 Diamond League trophy and finished second last year.“On Monday, I injured myself in practice and x-rays showed that I had fractured the fourth metacarpal in my left hand. It was another painful challenge for me. But with the help of my team, I was able to participate in Brussels,” he wrote on X.Neeraj said that he couldn’t meet his own expectations but he feels that in this season he learnt a lot. “I am now determined to return, fully fit and ready to go,” he said.He also said, “2024 has made me a better athlete and person. See you in 2025. Jai Hind!”Paris Olympics 2024 Bronze medalist Manu Bhaker wished the Star Javelin thrower a speedy recovery.

“Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on a fantastic season in 2024. Wishing you a speedy recovery and more success in the coming years,” wrote Manu Bhaker.