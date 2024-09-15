NCC directorate Andhra Pradesh & Telangana top All India Thal Sena Competition

New Delhi: NCC Directorate Andhra Pradesh & Telangana had won the much coveted All India Thal Sena Girls Competition – 2024. The camp was conducted at New Delhi from 02 Sep to 13 Sep. In a remarkable display of excellence, the Directorate Contingent consisting of 91 cadets had won two all India trophies, 10 gold medals, 9 silver medals and 9 bronze medals in addition to securing first place in All India Thal Sainik Camp(AITSC) – Girls, beating tough competition for the other NCC Directorates of India. The TSC boys contingent had secured fourth position in the all India competition. The AP & Telangana Team stood overall second among the 17 Directorate Teams.

The ‘Girls and boys’ teams have secured first position in Health and Hygiene competition and Map Reading competition respectively. Cadet Hanshita from Junior Wing won individual Gold Medal and Cdt Sai Chandu of Senior Division won Bronze Medal in shooting competition.

Air Commodore VM Reddy addressed the cadets of the TSC contingent on their return from Delhi. He noted that this exemplary performance reflects the meticulous training regimen and a commitment to excellence by the Officers and Cadets of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. He thanked all the Officers and Staff of the TSC training team and felicitated the cadets for their wonderful�performance.