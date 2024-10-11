Nations League: England crashed to shock 2-1 defeat against emotional Greece

London: Lee Carsley's tactical gamble backfired as England crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat against emotional Greece in the Nations League on Thursday.



Vangelis Pavlidis's second half strike put Greece ahead at Wembley just 24 hours after the tragic death of team-mate George Baldock.

Jude Bellingham looked to have spared Carsley's blushes with a late equaliser, but Pavlidis struck again in stoppage-time to hand the England interim manager the first defeat of his reign.

England were booed off at the final whistle, signalling the end of Carsley's honeymoon period after victories over Ireland and Finland in his first games in charge in September.

Carsley had earned plaudits for his attacking game-plan in those matches, which stood in stark contrast to his ultra-cautious predecessor Gareth Southgate.

But he went a step too far against Greece, deploying an unusual line-up featuring no recognised striker as he opted to pack the team with five attacking midfielders.

With England captain Harry Kane sidelined by the injury he suffered playing for Bayern Munich last weekend, Carsley ignored the claims of Ollie Watkins and Dominic Solanke.

Bellingham and Phil Foden, both used to playing deeper for England, were the nominal strikers, with Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon on the flanks and Cole Palmer taking up a central midfield role instead of the number 10 position in which he thrives for Chelsea.

It was familiar territory for Carsley, who led England's Under-21s to European Championship glory last year using a formation without a striker that featured Palmer in midfield.

But England never adapted to the system and were constantly unhinged by Greece counter-attacks with only Declan Rice acting as a defensive midfielder.

In attack, Foden and Bellingham often got in the way of each other and England mustered just one shot on target in the first 75 minutes

England sit second in Nations League B2 group, three points behind Greece, with Carsley facing accusations of tactical naivety and now in need of a victory in Finland on Sunday to reignite his hopes of taking charge of the Three Lions on a permanent basis.