Nathan Lyon is a taklu: Australia veterans fun chatter leaves internet in laugh riot

A video clip from the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is making rounds on the internet and is making netizens go 'LOL.'

In the video, it was Day 2 of the match and Aussie mystery spinner Nathan Lyon was bowling the 79th over, while India's Nitish and Washington were just building a record partnership.

But more than the match or an on-field incident, a fun banter in the commentary box between veterans Adam Gilchrist and Kerry O'Keefe stole the limelight, drawing a laugh riot.

"Bald eagle. Sure that's Nathan Lyon they're referring to and not Kerry O'Keefe. It's 7 for 259," said Gilchrist.

In response, O'Keefe said, the hindi word for bald is taklu, and went on to share his experience about the word, "I posted my joke from the cricket show and Indians on Twitter responded with, Who is the taklu in the end? I thought, I betcha it's a shocking word about me and I looked it up in Hindi, it's bald man, So Nathan Lyon is a taklu."

The 31-second video amassed 303k views with comments claiming O'Keefe as the most entertaining commentator.