Nahi ho raha hai swing: Bumrah's frustration caught in stump mic during Gabba Test

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah expressed his frustration over ball movement during the third Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane on Saturday.

His animated chat with Shubman Gill was caught on the stump mic. "Upar lag raha hai, Nahi ho raha hai swing aise bhi, kahi bhi kar," Bumrah was heard saying in a video released by Star Sports.

Ah, oh! 😮‍💨 What will #TeamIndia pull out of their armory for the first breakthrough? 🙊 #AUSvINDOnStar 👉 3rd Test, Day 1, LIVE NOW only on Star Sports! #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/kAX2Suh557

Team India captain looking to take advantage of the cloudy conditions at the Gabba chose to bowl first after winning the toss. With Bumrah, Siraj and Akash Deep in the bowling line-up, Rohit Sharma was hopeful of early break-throughs.



However, Australia remained unbeaten after 13 overs of play putting 28 runs on the board.

Both Bumrah and Siraj found it challenging to find movement and trouble the Aussie openers, while Akash Deep troubled the batters, especially McSweeney. However,he was unsuccessful in getting a wicket.

Meanwhile, heavy downpour forced authorities to call off play on Day 1, completely washing away the final two sessions of the day.