Naga Chaitanya to power Hyderabad Black Birds at Indian Racing League 2024

Renowned actor and motorsport enthusiast Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is set to ignite the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) as he takes the helm of the Hyderabad Blackbirds as team owner for the 2024 season of the Indian Racing League (IRL). A passionate follower of Formula 1 and a dedicated collector of supercars and motorcycles, Chaitanya brings a unique blend of motorsport fervor and star power to the league. His deep-rooted love for racing, coupled with his influence as a youth icon and his stature in the entertainment industry, is expected to significantly boost the festival's visibility and attract a broader audience to the thrilling event.





The Hyderabad Blackbirds, one of six city-based teams competing in the Indian Racing League, are poised to make a significant impact under Chaitanya's leadership. The league, the world's first gender-neutral, franchise-based racing competition featuring talented drivers from both India and abroad, will benefit from Chaitanya's expertise and passion. His involvement will further elevate the league's allure as it gears up for its most ambitious season yet. He joins a roster of celebrity team owners, including fellow actors Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham, as well as cricket legend Sourav Ganguly. The Indian Racing Festival, organized by RPPL, features the FMSCI-approved Indian Racing League and the FEI-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC), designed to nurture young talent and provide them with a platform to excel. The festival will be broadcast live on Star Sports and FanCode, aiming to captivate India's growing motorsports fanbase.





The Indian Racing League 2024 kicks off on August 24 at the Madras International Circuit, followed by India's first-ever night street circuit race at the Chennai Formula Racing Circuit a week later. Hyderabad Blackbirds will compete against teams from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, and Kolkata in the season opener. As Chaitanya takes the reins, the Hyderabad Blackbirds are poised to make a strong statement and compete for the coveted Indian Racing League championship title. On the professional front Naga Chaitanya is set to entertain movie lovers with his upcoming film titled Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film features Sai Pallavi as the female lead.





