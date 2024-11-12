Mumbai Senior Women's Team Clinches T20 Trophy: A Proud Moment for the City

In an exhilarating display of skill, determination, and teamwork, the Mumbai Senior Women's Team has emerged victorious in the T20 trophy (against West Bengal team), bringing immense pride to the city and its cricketing community.

Mr. Ajinkya Naik, President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the team, acknowledging their exceptional hard work and dedication. "Congratulations to the Mumbai Senior Women Team on this incredible T20 trophy victory! Your hard work and dedication have made us proud," he stated.

In a gesture of recognition and encouragement, Mr. Naik announced that the MCA would match the BCCI prize money of 40 lacs, bringing the total reward to an impressive 80 lacs. "In recognition of this achievement, the MCA will match the BCCI prize money of 40 lacs, totaling 80 lacs, honoring your commitment and spirit," Mr. Naik declared.

This remarkable win not only celebrates the triumph of the current team but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for young women cricketers across Mumbai. Mr. Naik emphasized the broader impact of this victory, stating, "This win inspires every young woman cricketer in Mumbai to dream big and strive for excellence. Well done, Team Mumbai!"

As the city rejoices in this historic achievement, the Mumbai Senior Women's Team's success stands as a testament to their talent, perseverance, and unwavering spirit. With such a significant accomplishment, they have undoubtedly carved a legacy that will inspire generations to come.