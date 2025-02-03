Multiple records toppled as India clinch 5-match T20I series against England

Records toppled at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium as team India registered an emphatic win in the fifth and final T20I against England to clinch the five match series 4-1 on Sunday night.�

India's young talent Abhishek Sharma was the man of the night as he single-handedly dismantled the English bowling line-up.�

second-fastest century ' and the 'highest score' by an Indian batter in T20Is. Abhishek toppled records en route a 54-ball 135, the '' and the 'by an Indian batter in T20Is.

The left-hander went hammer and tongs to power India to 247/9, their 'highest-ever'�T20I total against England, after the visitors opted to bowl.



Jos Buttler's men surrendered meekly, getting bowled out for just 97 in 10.3 overs.

India's win by 150 runs is now their 'second biggest by margin' of runs in T20Is after their 168-run hammering of New Zealand in 2023.

Phil Salt's initial onslaught of a 23-ball 55 with seven fours and three sixes kept England on track for a mammoth chase, but rest of the batters produced an uninspired show, crumbling like ninepins.

Mohammed Shami returned 3/25, Shivam Dube took 2/11, Varun Chakravarthy claimed 2/25 and Ravi Bishnoi bagged 1/9.

The 24-year-old Abhishek looked set to break Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest T20I hundred (35 balls) for an Indian batter but eventually achieved it in 37 balls for the 'second fastest' three-figure knock, having already recorded the 'second quickest fifty' off 17 balls for the country.

But Abhishek did break the record for the 'most sixes by an Indian' in a T20I knock when he smacked Brydon Carse (3/38) for his 11th six in the 17th over, eventually finishing with 13 hits over the ropes.

Abhishek's monumental innings, which contained seven fours, is now also the 'highest individual score' by an Indian in the format, going past Shubman Gill's 126 not out against New Zealand at Ahmedabad in 2023.

While scoring more than half of the team total, Abhishek also helped India set their highest T20I score against England, bettering their total of 224/2 at Ahmedabad in 2021.

This was also India's 'fourth-highest innings total in T20Is'.

The left-handed Abhishek showed remarkable authority on the off-side to collect most of his runs leaving England searching desperately for answers.

Meanwhile, England captain Jos Buttler heaped high praise on Abhishek Sharma for smashing a whirlwind 54-ball 135 in India's 150-run win in the fifth T20I here, describing the record knock as one of the finest examples of clean ball striking.