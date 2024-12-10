MS Dhoni surpasses Amitabh, SRK in brand endorsements!

The popularity of Team India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is unmatched even after four years since retirement.

Despite retiring from international cricket, Dhoni thrills fans playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL. There is no exaggeration in saying his limited time on the field has not dented his brand value.

According to a report published by TAM media research, the 43-year-old world cup winning captain has now overtaken Bollywood superstars including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in brand endorsements.

Dhoni bagged endorsement deals from 42 brands in the first half of 2024, leading Amitabh and SRK by one and eight deals respectively.

Meanwhile, MS was retained by the Chennai-based franchise for Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player.

Dhoni, who stepped down from the leadership role in 2023 would mentor Ruturaj Gaikwad in the tournament that is set to begin on March 14.