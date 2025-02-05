MotoGP champion Martin taken to hospital after Malaysia crash

Sepang: MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin was taken to hospital Wednesday after crashing on the opening day of pre-season testing in Malaysia.



The 27-year-old, who made the move to Aprilia after winning the 2024 championship for Pramac Ducati, reported pain in his left foot and right hand after being thrown off at turn two of Sepang track -- his second crash of the session.

Martin had completed 13 laps when he lost control of his new bike and was flipped high into the air.

The Spaniard landed hard on his left foot before his head banged onto the asphalt, bringing out the red flag to halt the opening day session. He was taken to a nearby hospital for checks.

He had walked away unscathed from his first crash early in the session.

Trackhouse team rider Raul Fernandez of Spain also crashed on an eventful first day of testing and was ruled out of the remaining two days with hand and foot fractures.