Most expensive buys in IPL history

As we gear up for the IPL Auction 2024, let's revisit the most expensive buys in the history of the T20 tournament.

2008: M.S. Dhoni, sold to Chennai Super Kings for $1.5 million

2009: Andrew Flintoff sold to Chennai Super Kings and Kevin Petersen sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for $1.55 million

2010: Shane Bond sold to Kolkata Knight Riders and Kieron Pollard sold to Mumbai Indians for $750k

2011: Gautam Gambhir, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for $2.4 million

2012: Ravindra Jadeja, sold to Chennai Super Kings for $2 million

2013: Glenn Maxwell, sold to Mumbai Indians for $1 million

2014: Yuvraj Singh, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 14 crore

2015: Yuvraj Singh, sold to Delhi Daredevils for 16 crore

2016: Shane Watson, sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 9.5 crore

2017: Ben Stokes, sold to Rising Pune Supergiant for 14.5 crore

2018: Ben Stokes, sold to Rajasthan Royals for 12.5 crore

2019: Jaydev Unadkat, sold to Rajasthan Royals and Varun Chakravarthy sold to Kings XI Punjab for 8.4 crore

2020: Pat Cummins, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 15.5 crore

2021: Chris Morris, sold to rajasthan Royals for 16.25 crore

2022: Ishan Kishan, sold to Mumbai Indians for 15.25 crore

2023: Sam Curran, sold to Punjab Kings for 18.5 crore

2024: Mitchell Starc, sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 24.75 crore

