Morne Morkel Appointed as Team India's Bowling Coach: Report

New Delhi: Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel appointed as the new bowling coach of Team India, reported news agency PTI.



"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah told PTI.



Earlier, there were reports of Morne Morkel joining the Indian team as their bowling coach as he was new head coach Gautam Gambhir's choice for the position. BCCI held discussions with the former South Africa pacer earlier.



Morne Morkel earlier worked with Gambhir as coaching staff at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



Morkel has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa with a total of 544 international wickets.