Mohun Bagan, Mumbai to renew rivalry as ISL kicks off season with Maidan 'Big Three'

Kolkata: Last season's finalists Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will renew their rivalry as they kick off the 11th ISL here on Friday, marking the start of a new chapter with Kolkata Maidan's 'Big Three' now competing in India's top-tier football competition.Mohammedan SC have joined their city rivals and two other century-plus old clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in the Indian Super League this season.



Mohammedan Sporting secured promotion after winning the I-League last season, and the 103-year-old club will be eager to quickly adapt to the demands of top-flight football.

Mohun Bagan were the first to join the ISL, in 2020, following their merger with ATK, forming ATK Mohun Bagan.

Since their entry, the Mariners have been consistent and always seen as title contenders, including last season when they became the league champions by winning the Shield but lost to Mumbai City FC in the final for the ISL Cup.

East Bengal joined the top-tier league soon after Mohun Bagan through a separate consortium. Their entry completed the transition of Kolkata's two most famous clubs from the I-League to the ISL, reigniting the century-old rivalry at the highest level of Indian football.

With the addition of Mohammedan Sporting, the Maidan will now witness the 'Big Three' of Kolkata battling it out in the ISL, adding a new layer of competition and excitement to the league, which is now bigger with 13 teams.

The opener between Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City promises to set the tone for an exhilarating season.

Mohun Bagan and MCFC shared the top honours between them in the last couple of seasons.

Mohun Bagan have strengthened their attack with the signing of Australian all-time A-League top scorer Jamie Maclaren who is dealing with an injury at the moment.

But their defence has been struggling since Indian central defender Anwar Ali's acrimonious transfer to East Bengal, while the duo of Brendan Hamill and Hector Yuste have also parted ways.

The challenge for head coach Jose Molina will be to develop new dynamics.

The Islanders have won the ISL League Shield and ISL Cup twice with all of these triumphs coming in the last four seasons.

Captain Rahul Bheke, midfielder Apuia, midfielder Alberto Noguera and striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz have been the biggest stars to leave the team.

But MCFC have brought in Brandon Fernandes, Jeremy Manzorro, Jon Toral, TP Rehenesh, Nikolaos Karelis, Hitesh Sharma and Sahil Panwar and the key for Petr Kratky would be to combine them well.

The 2024-25 season promises to be more open and competitive, with NorthEast United FC setting the tone with a thrilling victory in the season-opening Durand Cup recently.

Down 0-2 to Mohun Bagan at half time in front of a partisan crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium, the John Abraham-owned team mounted a stunning comeback, levelling the score by the hour mark and then edged out the home favourites 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shootout to win their first ever title a decade after the club's inception.

Juan Pedro Benali's team, which narrowly missed the playoffs last season, will look to build on the Durand Cup success.

The team parted ways with Tomi Juric, their top ISL scorer from last season, who made a notable impact despite limited appearances.

However, they have bolstered their attack by signing Guillermo Fernandez and Aleaddine Ajaraie, who contributed significantly to their Durand Cup triumph.

SHADOW OF ANWAR ALI



The shadow of Anwar Ali's four-month ban and Rs 12.90 crore fine, which has to be borne by the player, his parent club Delhi FC and East Bengal, will loom large on the red-and-gold.



One of the finest Indian defenders, Ali was found guilty of breaching his contract with Mohun Bagan by the Players Status Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Mohammedan Sporting face a tough season ahead due to the departure of key players Eddie Hernandez and David Lalhansanga.

They have bolstered their squad with Indian talents like Sajad Hussain Parray, Makan Chothe, and Gaurav Bora, along with star signing Cesar Manzoki from the UAE Pro League and Brazilian striker Franca.

Head coach Andrey Chernyshov was retained after the I-League success and the Russian would be expected to weave his magic in the ISL now.

Last season's semifinalists FC Goa will enter with renewed optimism under the leadership of head coach Manolo Marquez, who will juggle his club duties with his national team job.

They recently won the Bandodkar Trophy, where they showed their strength against international teams like Brisbane Roar and Defensa y Justicia.

The Gaurs have retained their core and added strategic reinforcements, positioning themselves as strong contenders.

Chennaiyin FC had an active transfer window, adding young forwards, while Bengaluru FC, in what might be Sunil Chhetri's final season, will also push to challenge for playoff success.

Sergio Lobera's Odisha FC have also made rapid strides, including winning the Super Cup, and the Spaniard would look to add to their solitary title.

The squad gets a significant boost with the addition of Hugo Boumous, who reunites with coach Lobera after their successful collaborations at FC Goa and Mumbai City FC.

Kerala Blasters may struggle due to a weakened squad after the departure of Jeakson Singh (East Bengal) and tactician Ivan Vukomanovic.

All eyes will also be on Indian coach Khalid Jamil at Jamshedpur FC who will look to rebuild after a late-season collapse last time.

Hyderabad FC are the weakest in the tournament and endured financial instability in the build-up to the season. They will face an uphill task.

Match kicks off at 7.30pm.