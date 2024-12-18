MK Stalin felicitates Gukesh, announces to set up Home of Chess Academy

Chennai: D Gukesh, the world’s youngest chess champion, was honored by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at a grand event organized by the state government on Tuesday. The Chief Minister presented Gukesh with a cheque for ₹5 crore and a shawl, while announcing the establishment of a “Home of Chess Academy” to nurture chess talent in Tamil Nadu.



“Tamil Nadu boasts 31 of India’s 85 chess grandmasters. This felicitation is not just for Gukesh but for all achievers. The Home of Chess Academy will encourage talent and groom future champions,” Stalin said.

The CM praised Gukesh for becoming a grandmaster at 12 and achieving the world chess champion title at just 18. “Our Chennai lad has set a global record, and the world is celebrating him. Let Gukesh inspire our youth to strive for greatness. We should aim to create lakhs of Gukeshes,” he added.In an inspiring speech, Stalin drew parallels between chess and life. “Like in chess, meaningful sacrifices often lead to big victories. Patience, determination, and hard work are essential to success,” he said. He urged youth to participate in competitions, emphasizing that effort is a success in itself.Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin echoed the sentiments, calling Gukesh a pride of Tamil Nadu and India. “Gukesh’s achievement reinforces Chennai as the chess capital of the world,” he said.Gukesh expressed gratitude for the state’s constant support, saying, “Winning the World Chess Championship at a young age fulfills my dream. I thank Chief Minister Stalin and Udhaya Anna for their encouragement, including financial support.” He also acknowledged Viswanathan Anand as his inspiration and role model.The event celebrated Gukesh’s remarkable victory over China’s Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship in Singapore, where he secured a 7.5-6.5 win to claim the title. Arriving in a car procession holding the trophy, Gukesh was welcomed by cheering students waving the national flag.In a gesture of appreciation, Gukesh presented the Chief Minister with a chessboard and showcased his trophy, marking a proud moment for Tamil Nadu and India.