Miss you in Big Boss: Ashwin responds to Kamal Haasan's post

Just-retired Ashwin responded to Tamil star Kamal Haasan after his congratulatory post on 'X'.

The Chennai-boy said he misses the legend in Tamil Big boss. "Thank you sir! Miss you in Big Boss."

In his post, Kamal termed Ashwin as the Tamil Nadu's greatest ever cricketer in his post and said the "spin wizard would leave behind a legacy as one of the finest spinners the world has ever seen."

"Your fierce competitive spirit and pure cricketing intelligence, unmatched in the modern game, are etched forever in the hearts of cricket lovers. Well done and best wishes for your next chapter," he further wrote in his social media post.