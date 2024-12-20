Miss you in Big Boss: Ashwin responds to Kamal Haasan's post
Just-retired Ashwin responded to Tamil star Kamal Haasan after his congratulatory post on 'X'.
The Chennai-boy said he misses the legend in Tamil Big boss. "Thank you sir! Miss you in Big Boss."
In his post, Kamal termed Ashwin as the Tamil Nadu's greatest ever cricketer in his post and said the "spin wizard would leave behind a legacy as one of the finest spinners the world has ever seen."
"Your fierce competitive spirit and pure cricketing intelligence, unmatched in the modern game, are etched forever in the hearts of cricket lovers. Well done and best wishes for your next chapter," he further wrote in his social media post.
Earlier, the 70-year-old actor announced a short break from hosting the popular reality show. Kamal, who was associated with Big Boss since its inception, termed prior cinematic commitments as the reason behind his decision.
Meanwhile, R Ashwin shocked everyone with his surprise retirement announcement on Wednesday.
The off-spinner stands only next to legendary Anil Kumble in the list of most Test wicket takers for India. Additionally, he is the 11th most wicket-taker in the world in all formats (Test, ODIs and T20Is).
Ashwin appeared in 106 Tests, 116 ODIs and 65 T20I games for India.
