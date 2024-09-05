Messi, Ronaldo Left Off Ballon d'Or List for First Time Since 2003
Men’s 2024 Ballon d’Or list of nominees was announced and names of two football greats were missing from the list.
Lionel Messi, 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina, was left off the list along with Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2003.
Messi has eight Ballon d’Or awards to his name whereas Ronaldo has five, winning it a combined 13 times. Ronaldo’s first nomination was in 2004 and Messi was first nominated in 2006.
Cristiano won his first Ballon d’Or in 2008, while Messi bagged his first in 2009. Both the players made it a two-way contest for many years. Messi won the last year’s Ballon d’Or, while Ronaldo won his last Ballon d’Or in 2020.
Currently, Messi is recovering from an ankle injury and as per reports he will be back this month. Ronaldo, recently scored his 899th career goal.
The winner will be announced in a ceremony at Paris on October 28.
France Football announced the list yesterday and here are the players nominated - Jude Bellingham, Hakan Calhanoglu, Dani Carvajal, Rúben Dias, Artem Dovbyk, Phil Foden, Alejandro Grimaldo, Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ademola Lookman, Emiliano Martínez, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Martin Odegaard, Dani Olmo, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Rodri, Antonio Rüdiger, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Federico Valverde, Vinícius Jr., Vitinha, Nico Williams, Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Lamine Yamal.
2024 Women’s Ballon d’Or Nominees
Barba Banda, Aitana Bonmati, Lucy Bronze, Mariona Caldentey, Tabitha Chawinga, Grace Geyoro, Manuela Giugliano, Caroline Graham Hansen, Patricia Guijarro, Giulia Gwinn, Yui Hasegawa, Ada Hegerberg, Lauren Hemp, Lindsey Horan, Lauren James, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Alyssa Naeher, Sjoeke Nüsken, Ewa Pajor, Salma Paralluelo, Gabi Portilho, Alexia Putellas, Mayra Ramírez, Trinity Rodman, Lea Schüller, Khadija Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Tarciane and Glódis Viggósdóttir
