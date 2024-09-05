Messi, Ronaldo Left Off Ballon d'Or List for First Time Since 2003

Men’s 2024 Ballon d’Or list of nominees was announced and names of two football greats were missing from the list.



Lionel Messi, 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina, was left off the list along with Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time since 2003.Messi has eight Ballon d’Or awards to his name whereas Ronaldo has five, winning it a combined 13 times. Ronaldo’s first nomination was in 2004 and Messi was first nominated in 2006.Cristiano won his first Ballon d’Or in 2008, while Messi bagged his first in 2009. Both the players made it a two-way contest for many years. Messi won the last year’s Ballon d’Or, while Ronaldo won his last Ballon d’Or in 2020.Currently, Messi is recovering from an ankle injury and as per reports he will be back this month. Ronaldo, recently scored his 899th career goal.