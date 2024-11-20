Messi Equals Donovan's Assist Record as Argentina Close in on FIFA World Cup Spot

Argentina legend Lionel Messi equalled Landon Donovan’s record for most number of assists in international football as Argentina defeated Peru 1-0 in the South American World Cup qualifying match.



Argentina’s win against Peru helped them inch closer towards the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Messi and Donovan have 58 assists to their names.

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the match in the 55th minute assisted by Messi, marking his 58th assist. With the goal, Martinez equalled legendary footballer Diego Maradona on 32 goals for Argentina.



Argentina topped the South American qualifiers points table with 25 points from 12 matches. Peru is in the last position with the loss against the Albiceleste. Uruguay stands second in the table whereas five time World Cup winners Brazil is in the fifth position.



The next round of South American World Cup qualifying will be played in March 2025.